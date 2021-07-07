FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011,128 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 629.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

