FIL Ltd Sells 104,271 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,271 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.14% of Exelixis worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Exelixis by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

