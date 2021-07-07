FIL Ltd Sells 1,060,000 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.20% of Ballard Power Systems worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

