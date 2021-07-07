FIL Ltd Sells 10,620 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.14% of Ternium worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 443.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,686 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth $204,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Ternium stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.79. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

