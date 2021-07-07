FIL Ltd Sells 10,916 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.67% of Afya worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Afya by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter worth about $13,001,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34. Afya Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.