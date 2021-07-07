FIL Ltd Sells 181,061 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 181,061 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $294.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.02. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $154.13 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

