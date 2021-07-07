FIL Ltd Sells 31,648 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,648 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.38% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

