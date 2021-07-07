FIL Ltd Sells 61,220 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,220 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.57% of Palomar worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,977,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 155.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 713,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,829,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 130.35 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

