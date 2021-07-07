FIL Ltd Takes $10.16 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 268,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

