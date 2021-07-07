FIL Ltd Takes $12.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

IWM opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.24 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

