FIL Ltd Takes $8.26 Million Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 418,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.23% of Extended Stay America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,242,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,355,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,914,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

