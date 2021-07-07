FIL Ltd Trims Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,494,762 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.60% of The Macerich worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

