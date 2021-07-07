Filecoin Market Cap Tops $4.96 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and $242.82 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $57.66 or 0.00166036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00133674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,745.69 or 1.00045695 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.00980415 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 86,093,900 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

