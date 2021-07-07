Financial Analysis: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) versus First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First National Bank Alaska and TriState Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A TriState Capital 0 4 0 1 2.40

TriState Capital has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.05%. Given TriState Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and TriState Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.36 $57.53 million N/A N/A TriState Capital $274.30 million 2.41 $45.23 million $1.30 15.32

First National Bank Alaska has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TriState Capital.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and TriState Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A TriState Capital 18.50% 8.75% 0.50%

Risk & Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriState Capital has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of TriState Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of TriState Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriState Capital beats First National Bank Alaska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. The company also provides cash and wealth management, escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 27 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

