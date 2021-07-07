Financial Comparison: BioVie (BIVI) and Its Rivals

BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) is one of 853 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BioVie to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BioVie alerts:

1.6% of BioVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioVie and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioVie N/A N/A -2.32 BioVie Competitors $1.71 billion $123.25 million -2.20

BioVie’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioVie. BioVie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioVie and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioVie N/A -1,626.70% -660.25% BioVie Competitors -2,687.09% -113.82% -28.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioVie and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioVie 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioVie Competitors 4646 17740 39094 769 2.58

BioVie presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.27%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.77%. Given BioVie’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioVie is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BioVie rivals beat BioVie on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.