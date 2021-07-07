Financial Contrast: Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) & Its Competitors

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) is one of 853 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Larimar Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A -$42.48 million -3.04 Larimar Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $123.25 million -2.22

Larimar Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics. Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -43.83% Larimar Therapeutics Competitors -2,687.09% -113.82% -28.03%

Volatility & Risk

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Larimar Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Larimar Therapeutics Competitors 4652 17747 39098 769 2.58

Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 171.89%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics competitors beat Larimar Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.