Financial Review: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Nordea Bank Abp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.77 billion 2.33 $711.90 million $1.54 12.10 Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 3.76 $2.59 billion N/A N/A

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 21.26% 16.12% 1.05% Nordea Bank Abp 26.77% 7.91% 0.46%

Volatility and Risk

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander-Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander-Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander-Chile and Nordea Bank Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nordea Bank Abp 1 1 8 0 2.70

Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus price target of $58.10, suggesting a potential upside of 418.75%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Banco Santander-Chile on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, and brokerage services, as well as derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 358 branches, which include 220 under the Santander brand name, 19 under the Select brand name, 32 specialized branches for the middle market, and 28 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,199 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment offers financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

