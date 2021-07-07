FIO Protocol Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $57.19 million and $7.73 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001353 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 767,935,873 coins and its circulating supply is 336,515,765 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

