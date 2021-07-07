Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) Insider Buys A$18,750.00 in Stock

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) insider Alistair Cowden bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$18,750.00 ($13,392.86).

About Firefinch

Firefinch Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Mali. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Goulamina Lithium project that covers an area of 100 square kilometers located in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company also holds interests in the Massigui and Dankassa gold projects located in southern Mali.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Firefinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefinch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.