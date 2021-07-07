Firo Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00015254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $64.24 million and $3.79 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,940.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.88 or 0.06842657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.95 or 0.01519572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00406846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00157115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00643080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00415209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00341219 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,053,130 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

