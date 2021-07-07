First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 759,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Busey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Busey by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

BUSE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. First Busey has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

