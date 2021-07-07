First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

