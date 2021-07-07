First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.
NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. 1,007,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,182. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
