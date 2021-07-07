First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. 1,007,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,182. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

