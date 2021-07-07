First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Karp Capital Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $$20.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,738. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45.

