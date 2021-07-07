FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,874 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of FirstEnergy worth $167,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. 47,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,186. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

