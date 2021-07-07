FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 88.85 ($1.16). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.13), with a volume of 3,221,429 shares traded.

FGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

