FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $222.99

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$222.99 and last traded at C$217.58, with a volume of 3196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$218.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$223.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$847.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

