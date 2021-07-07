Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.90. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 11,734 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $76.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan's Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

