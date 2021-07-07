FLIP (FLP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $236,274.37 and approximately $8.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00926766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044863 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

