Flixxo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,680.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Flixxo has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $5,680.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flixxo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.88 or 0.00928193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flixxo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flixxo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.