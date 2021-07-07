Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $308.18 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $15.38 or 0.00044539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $652.65 million and $308.18 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00165620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.42 or 0.99842400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00987037 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

