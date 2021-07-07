Flowchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,037.85 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $7,037.85 and approximately $90,541.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.30 or 0.00928760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045063 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.