Folder Protocol (FOL) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003994 BTC on major exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $1.68 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00134063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00166799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,037.13 or 1.00500281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00971126 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

