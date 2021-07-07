Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 862,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,421 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 81,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,140,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after buying an additional 204,386 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $726,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

