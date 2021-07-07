Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.00

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

