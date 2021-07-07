FortKnoxster (FKX) One Day Volume Tops $238,324.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $238,324.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00058639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.59 or 0.00922966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00044639 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

