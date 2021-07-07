Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.58% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAII stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAII shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress purchased 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

