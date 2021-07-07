Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $69,110,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

