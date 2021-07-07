Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

FWRD traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. 154,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,564. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.53. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

