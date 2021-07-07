Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$185.37. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$185.11, with a volume of 365,586 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$199.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$180.50.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

