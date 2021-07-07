Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 261,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.32% of RPT Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,297.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

