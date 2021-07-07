Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.99 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.