Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total value of $2,668,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,578.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,606 shares of company stock worth $31,707,590. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $374.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $375.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

