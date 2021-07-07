Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

