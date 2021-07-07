Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,610 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.66% of Arrow Financial worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $557.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

