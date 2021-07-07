Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Merus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $789.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

