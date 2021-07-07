Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,000,313 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.