Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.