Frax (FRAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.90 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Frax has a market capitalization of $218.11 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00133148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00165945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,563.75 or 1.00010711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00985288 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 217,491,966 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

