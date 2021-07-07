Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRON) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 12,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRON)

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

